PRONG Premiers "Forced Into Tolerance" Music Video

American power trio Prong have premiered an official music video for "Forced Into Tolerance", a track from their 2017-released Zero Days album. Watch below

Prong has also announced the continuation of their Zero Days Tour with a series of West Coast dates alongside Powerflo. After a solid year of touring with the likes of Testament, Obituary, Sepultura, and Exodus, as well as filling key slots on the European summer festival circuit, the band now brings it back home to the states, including a highly coveted, co-headlining run with Helmet.

Pioneers of the alternative metal genre, Prong have continued to re-invent themselves by challenging the status quo every step they take, as seen on Zero Days.

Distilling hip-hop, heavy metal, punk, and rock into a potent sonic strain, Powerflo lives up to its name. The vision of Grammy Award-nominated Cypress Hill spitter Sen Dog, downset. guitarist Rogelio "Ray" Lozano, Biohazard vocalist and guitarist Billy Graziadei and ex-Fear Factory bassist Cristian Olde Wolbers, the band draws on their powerhouse pedigree to collectively smash boundaries with their 2017 self-titled debut.

"Prong is absolutely ecstatic about this upcoming, quick West Coast run with Powerflo. We are very happy to announce this run of shows with these guys. It really makes a lot of sense: two hard hitting bands whose members have a great history together! It seems to me that the shows are going to be high energy and intense!" - Tommy Victor

Tour dates:

March

29 - Club Red - Phoenix, AZ

30 - Slidebar - Fullerton, CA

31 - Slims - San Francisco, CA

April

2 - The Ritz - San Jose, CA

3 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA

4 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

7 - Backstage Bar - Las Vegas, NV

(Photos - Tim Tronckoe)