PRONG Release “Divide And Conquer” Digital Single; Lyric Video Streaming

American power trio, Prong, have released "Divide And Conquer" as the second digital single from their upcoming studio album, Zero Days.

Tommy Victor says about the song: "Hey our new single "Divide And Conquer" is a fist pumping sing a long. We think of it as a modern day anthem. It's catchy but it's pissed off.”

You can view the lyric video for the single below:

The new Prong album, Zero Days, is another monster of an album, another step towards refining the perfect Prong sound and another album that lacks any filler or lacklustre moments.

Musically, it hits home from the first bars of the mighty opener “However It May End” to the last bars of the albums closing track “Wasting Of The Dawn”. Every track is it’s own emotional roller-coaster ride, chock-full of massive riffage, ironclad grooves and topped off by Victor’s ever-improving vocal delivery.

Zero Days was once again produced by Tommy Victor, with trusted collaborator Chris Collier as co-producer and engineer.

Tommy Victor talks about Zero Days: “I must say a lot of effort was put into this new Zero Days recording. From the minute I would get off tour, I would consolidate ideas from the road and form new ones. Again the focus was on creating good songs. We wanted this record to be modern as well as holding justice to all the previous releases. Again and maybe even more than normally I went crazy meticulous with the lyrics. I had built up a lot to say and I wanted to articulate them in the most intelligent way possible.I firmly believe the mission was accomplished all around. We are really pleased with the performances on this record, as well. It's a solid outing. We have the anthems, the bangers, the thrashers, the grooves, everything that makes up a Prong record. It's definitely a record to listen to start to finish!!”

Zero Days will be released on July 28th through Steamhammer/SPV as CD digipak, 2LP gatefold, download and stream.

CD tracklisting:

“However It May End”

“Zero Days”

“Off The Grid”

“Divide And Conquer”

“Forced Into Tolerance”

“Interbeing”

“Blood Out Of Stone”

“Operation Of The Moral Law”

“The Whispers”

“Self Righteous Indignation”

“Rulers Of The Collective”

“Compulsive Future Projection”

“Wasting Of The Dawn”

“Reasons To Be Fearful” (bonus track)

2LP tracklisting:

Side 1

“However It May End”

“Zero Days”

“Off The Grid”

Side 2

“Divide And Conquer”

“Forced Into Tolerance”

“Interbeing”

Side 3

“Blood Out Of Stone”

“Operation Of The Moral Law”

“The Whispers”

Side 4

“Self Righteous Indignation”

“Rulers Of The Collective”

“Compulsive Future Projection”

“Wasting Of The Dawn”

Prong also announces the 2017 European Zero Days summer tour, featuring some of the most coveted festivals as well as a run of headline shows.

Founder Tommy Victor: “Europe is a special place for Prong and 2017 is shaping up to be another touring year for the history books. Many great festivals and great clubs are on the agenda and we will be bringing some new music along as well! We are extremely excited!”

Tour dates:

July

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

14 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle

15 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo Metal Fest

18 - Glasgow, Scotland - Audio

19 - Belfast, Ireland - Voodoo

20 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

21 - Manchester, England - Rebellion

22 - London, England - Underworld

26 - Munich, Germany - Free&Easy Festival

27 - Stuttgart, Germany - Keller Klub

28 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central

29 - Essen, Germany - Nord Open Air

30 - Siegen, Germany - Vortex

August

2 - Potsdam, Germany - Waschhaus

3 - Kostrzyn, Poland - Woodstock Open Air

4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

5 - Veltheim, Germany - Festival Kult

6 - Cologne, Germany - Rheinriot

9 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhall Airport

10 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

11 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

12 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

25 - Sulingen, Germany - ReLoad Festival