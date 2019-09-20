PRONG Release Official Lyric Video For "Blood Out Of Stone"; On Tour In North America With AGNOSTIC FRONT, HATEBREED
September 20, 2019, 17 minutes ago
American power trio, Prong, have released a new digital single and video for the song, "Blood Out Of Stone". The track is taken from the band's latest album, Zero Days, which was released in 2017 via Steamhammer/SPV. Watch the lyric video below:
Prong is continuing to tour North America in support of their recent Zero Days release with Agnostic Front and Hatebreed. Dates below:
September (with Agnostic Front)
20 - Hamtramck, MI - Small's
21 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Yacht Club
22 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
24 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse Stage & Grill
25 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
26 - London, ON - Call The Office
27 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar
28 - Montreal, QC - FouFounes Electriques
29 - Waterford, NY - Chrome Food & Spirits
October (with Agnostic Front)
1 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
2 - Brattleboro, VT - The Stone Church
3 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611
4 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
5 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes
October
6 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar (headline show)
October (with Hatebreed)
10 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater
11 - Tucson, AZ - Nifty After Fifty by Encore Wellness
October (with Agnostic Front)
24 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop
25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre
26 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
27 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp