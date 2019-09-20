PRONG Release Official Lyric Video For "Blood Out Of Stone"; On Tour In North America With AGNOSTIC FRONT, HATEBREED

American power trio, Prong, have released a new digital single and video for the song, "Blood Out Of Stone". The track is taken from the band's latest album, Zero Days, which was released in 2017 via Steamhammer/SPV. Watch the lyric video below:

Prong is continuing to tour North America in support of their recent Zero Days release with Agnostic Front and Hatebreed. Dates below:

September (with Agnostic Front)

20 - Hamtramck, MI - Small's

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Yacht Club

22 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

24 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse Stage & Grill

25 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

26 - London, ON - Call The Office

27 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar

28 - Montreal, QC - FouFounes Electriques

29 - Waterford, NY - Chrome Food & Spirits

October (with Agnostic Front)

1 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

2 - Brattleboro, VT - The Stone Church

3 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611

4 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

5 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

October

6 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar (headline show)

October (with Hatebreed)

10 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater

11 - Tucson, AZ - Nifty After Fifty by Encore Wellness

October (with Agnostic Front)

24 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre

26 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

27 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp