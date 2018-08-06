PRONG Release Official Lyric Video For "However It May End"

Prong has released the new lyric video for the song "However It May End, which was created by TheCutCartel in Toronto. The track is taken from the band's latest album, Zero Days, which was released last July via Steamhammer/SPV. The disc was once again produced by Prong mainman Tommy Victor, with trusted collaborator Chris Collier as co-producer and engineer.

Tommy Victor said about the song and the video: "I threw some Eastern philosophical ideas in with a Western doomsday outlook for the concept of the song. The video depicts the transcendence with violence. It came out great; check it out!”

You can watch the video below.

Prong has announced a brief 2018 European Zero Days summer tour, featuring a return to Reload Festival as well as a run of headline shows. Dew-Scented are confirmed as special guests on most of the shows.

Prong founder Tommy Victor: “Prong and Europe is always something special. What would a summer be if we were not returning? Even for a more selective run of shows like this one in 2018, which has already been a great touring year for us. We are extremely excited to see more friends old and new! And to have Dew-Scented along for their final run of shows is really awesome!”

Dew-Scented: “We are stoked to be playing these shows with Prong, who are not only an early influence of ours but also always an extremely intense live-band. You might also remember we covered “Steady Decline” a few years ago?! This is a nice way to come full circle on these last touring dates for Dew-Scented!”

Prong is continuing to tour in support of their recent Zero Days release. After a solid year of touring with the likes of Testament, Obituary, Sepultura and Exodus, as well as having key slots on the European summer festival circuit in 2017, the band recently completed a headline run with Powerflo and a highly coveted, co-headline run with Helmet. Pioneers of the alternative metal genre, Prong have continued to re-invent themselves by challenging the status quo every step they take, as seen on Zero Days.

Tour dates:

August

24 - Sulingen, Germany - ReLoad Festival (no Dew-Scented)

25 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang (no Dew-Scented)

26 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

28 - Groningen, Netherlands - Vera

29 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

30 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

31 - Cologne, Germany - Jungle

September

1 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast

2-7 - Germany/UK - Full Metal Cruise (no Dew-Scented)

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)