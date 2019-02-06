PRONG To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of Cleansing Album With Intimate Dates

Prong will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their Cleansing album with a limited series of intimate dates, as well as festival shows in August in Europe. For this run the band will consist of founding member Tommy Victor, bassist Jason Christopher, and drummer Art Cruz.

The band will delve deep into material off of Cleansing, as well as Beg To Differ, and has some surprises in store as well.

For the first time in Prong history, a very limited amount of VIP upgrades will be available. Go to prongmusic.com and click on VIP to find out more.

Tour dates:

August

3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

4 - Rostock, Germany - Peter Weiss Haus

6 - Berlin, Germany - Zukunft am Ostkreuz

7 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

8 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz

9 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave Festival

10 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

11 - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacaofabriek

13 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

14 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

15 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club (Sommerbühne)

16 - Essen, Germany - Turock Open Air

17 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

These shows will be something truly special, so don't miss out and get your tickets in time.