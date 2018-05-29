PRONG To Tour Europe With Special Guests DEW-SCENTED

American power trio Prong has announced a brief 2018 European Zero Days summer tour, featuring a return to Reload Festival as well as a run of headline shows. Dew-Scented are confirmed as special guests on most of the shows.

Prong founder Tommy Victor: “Prong and Europe is always something special. What would a summer be if we were not returning? Even for a more selective run of shows like this one in 2018, which has already been a great touring year for us. We are extremely excited to see more friends old and new! And to have Dew-Scented along for their final run of shows is really awesome!”

Dew-Scented: “We are stoked to be playing these shows with Prong, who are not only an early influence of ours but also always an extremely intense live-band. You might also remember we covered “Steady Decline” a few years ago?! This is a nice way to come full circle on these last touring dates for Dew-Scented!”

Prong is continuing to tour in support of their recent Zero Days release. After a solid year of touring with the likes of Testament, Obituary, Sepultura and Exodus, as well as having key slots on the European summer festival circuit in 2017, the band recently completed a headline run with Powerflo and a highly coveted, co-headline run with Helmet. Pioneers of the alternative metal genre, Prong have continued to re-invent themselves by challenging the status quo every step they take, as seen on Zero Days.

Tour dates:

August

24 - Sulingen, Germany - ReLoad Festival (no Dew-Scented)

25 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang (no Dew-Scented)

26 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

28 - Groningen, Netherlands - Vera

29 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

30 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

31 - Cologne, Germany - Jungle

September

1 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast

2-7 - Germany/UK - Full Metal Cruise (no Dew-Scented)

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)