PRONG - TOMMY VICTOR Shares Preshow Rituals Learned From SLASH
February 2, 2017, 44 minutes ago
In episode 280 of Preshow Rituals from Digital Tour Bus, vocalist / guitarist Tommy Victor (Prong, Danzig) shares his routine prior to taking the stage, including a tip taken from Guns N' Roses guitar legend Slash.
Bay area thrashers, Testament, will launch a massive North American tour starting in April in support of their chart topping Brotherhood Of The Snake release. Joining them are Brazilian death/thrashers Sepultura and genre defying stalwarts Prong. A video trailer for the tour can be found below.
Prong founder Tommy Victor on the upcoming tour: “Prong is absolutely ecstatic about being part of this upcoming Testament and Sepultura tour. We are totally honoured to be supporting and sharing a stage with both these legendary bands! It's simply fantastic! Don't miss it! It's going to be great!”
April
6 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM
7 - Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, TX
8 - Aztec Theater - San Antonio, TX
9 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX
10 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA
12 - The Ritz Ybor - Tampa, FL
13 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL
14 - House Of Blues - Lake Buena Vista, FL
15 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA
16 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC
19 - The National - Richmond, VA
20 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ
21 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA (New England Metal & Harcore Festival)
22 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY
23 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA
24 - Ram's Head Live - Baltimore, MD
26 - Metropolis - Montreal, QC
27 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON
28 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI
29 - Bogarts - Cincinnati, OH
30 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH
May
2 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL
3 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN
4 - The District - Sioux Falls, SD
6 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO
7 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT
9 - Roseland Theater - Portlant, OR
10 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC
11 - Showbox Market - Seattle, WA
12 - The Revolution Concert House - Boise, ID
15 - Orpheum Theater - Flagstaff, AZ
16 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA
17 - Livewire - Scottsdale, AZ
18 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA
19 - Regency Ballroom - San Francsco, CA
20 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV