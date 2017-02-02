PRONG - TOMMY VICTOR Shares Preshow Rituals Learned From SLASH

In episode 280 of Preshow Rituals from Digital Tour Bus, vocalist / guitarist Tommy Victor (Prong, Danzig) shares his routine prior to taking the stage, including a tip taken from Guns N' Roses guitar legend Slash.

Bay area thrashers, Testament, will launch a massive North American tour starting in April in support of their chart topping Brotherhood Of The Snake release. Joining them are Brazilian death/thrashers Sepultura and genre defying stalwarts Prong. A video trailer for the tour can be found below.

Prong founder Tommy Victor on the upcoming tour: “Prong is absolutely ecstatic about being part of this upcoming Testament and Sepultura tour. We are totally honoured to be supporting and sharing a stage with both these legendary bands! It's simply fantastic! Don't miss it! It's going to be great!”

April

6 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

7 - Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, TX

8 - Aztec Theater - San Antonio, TX

9 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

10 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

12 - The Ritz Ybor - Tampa, FL

13 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

14 - House Of Blues - Lake Buena Vista, FL

15 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

16 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

19 - The National - Richmond, VA

20 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

21 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA (New England Metal & Harcore Festival)

22 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

23 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

24 - Ram's Head Live - Baltimore, MD

26 - Metropolis - Montreal, QC

27 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

28 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI

29 - Bogarts - Cincinnati, OH

30 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

May

2 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

3 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

4 - The District - Sioux Falls, SD

6 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

7 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

9 - Roseland Theater - Portlant, OR

10 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

11 - Showbox Market - Seattle, WA

12 - The Revolution Concert House - Boise, ID

15 - Orpheum Theater - Flagstaff, AZ

16 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

17 - Livewire - Scottsdale, AZ

18 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

19 - Regency Ballroom - San Francsco, CA

20 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV