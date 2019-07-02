PRONG Working On EP For Fall Release

American power trio Prong is spending July in the studio with Chris Collier (No Absolutes, Zero Days) to finish two tracks for a fall release EP. The tracks will be mixed by Terry Date (Cleansing, Rude Awakening).

Prong will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their Cleansing album with a limited series of intimate dates, as well as festival shows this August in Europe. The band will delve deep into material off of Cleansing, as well as Beg To Differ, and has some surprises in store as well.

Dates:

August

2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

4 - Rostock, Germany - Peter Weiss Haus

6 - Berlin, Germany - Zukunft am Ostkreuz

7 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

8 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz

9 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave Festival

10 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

11 - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacaofabriek

13 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

14 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

15 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club (Open Air)

16 - Essen, Germany - Turock Open Air

17 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

These shows will be something truly special, so don't miss out and get your tickets in time.