PRONG Working On EP For Fall Release
July 2, 2019, 30 minutes ago
American power trio Prong is spending July in the studio with Chris Collier (No Absolutes, Zero Days) to finish two tracks for a fall release EP. The tracks will be mixed by Terry Date (Cleansing, Rude Awakening).
Prong will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their Cleansing album with a limited series of intimate dates, as well as festival shows this August in Europe. The band will delve deep into material off of Cleansing, as well as Beg To Differ, and has some surprises in store as well.
Dates:
August
2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
4 - Rostock, Germany - Peter Weiss Haus
6 - Berlin, Germany - Zukunft am Ostkreuz
7 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival
8 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz
9 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave Festival
10 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival
11 - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacaofabriek
13 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
14 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
15 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club (Open Air)
16 - Essen, Germany - Turock Open Air
17 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
These shows will be something truly special, so don't miss out and get your tickets in time.