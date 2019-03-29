PROPHETS OF ADDICTION Release "Babylon Boulevard" Music Video

Hollywood glam/punk n' roll act, Prophets Of Addiction, have released the video for their single "Babylon Boulevard".

"Babylon Boulevard," is pulled from Prophets Of Addiction's unplugged, third album, Nothing But The Truth (HiVolMusic) and tells the story of an adventure in what became a modern day Babylon in Hollywood, CA. What starts as innocent fun can quickly turn into a a one way street on a dead end drive. Be careful what you do as its easy to check in but not always so easy to check out.

Nothing But The Truth wasn't the album the band was scheduled to make but frontman Lesli Sanders and guitarist, G.G. changed course on the new recordings after drummer Wayne Stokely had become too ill to participate in the sessions, as well as a tour preceding the recording. Produced by Sanders himself at Whine Cellar Studios in Tacoma, WA and mixed and mastered by Phil Soussan (member of Ozzy Osbourne’s band, Billy Idol, Beggars and Thieves and more) at Blue Cat Tales in Hollywood, Nothing But The Truth is ten songs that are given the acoustic treatment in their own inimitable raw, dirty and honest way.

The video for "Babylon Boulevard" was shot in and around Tacoma, WA as well as in front of a green screen. Sanders says, "We chose a film noire kinda vibe with the black and white treatment and the use of a 1940s Ford Coupe. The ending of the video will say it all."

Nothing But The Truth can be purchased on iTunes and on Amazon.