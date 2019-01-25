PROPHETS OF RAGE - 2019 European Tour Dates Announced
January 25, 2019, 23 minutes ago
Prophets Of Rage (Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk, Chuck D, B-Real and DJ Lord) combines the sonic firepower of Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill. The band will be crossing the Atlantic for a series of 12 shows in August; details are as listed:
August
1 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
5 - E-Werk - Cologne, Germany
6 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany
8 - Olympia - Paris, France
9 - Fête du Bruit - Landerneau, France
12 - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire - London, UK
13 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK
15 - FM4 Frequency Festival - St. Pölten, Austria
19 - TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands
21 - Venoge Festival - Penthalaz, Switzerland
22 - Cabaret Vert - Charleville-mézières, France
23 - Festival Vilar De Mouros - Caminha, Portugal
Check out the lyric video for the newest Prophets Of Rage single, "Heart Afire":