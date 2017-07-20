PROPHETS OF RAGE Debut “Living On The 110” Music Video

Prophets Of Rage (Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk, Chuck D, B-Real and DJ Lord) have shared a video for “Living On The 110”, the first single from their forthcoming self-titled debut album, which is set for release on September 15th via Fantasy Records. Watch the clip below.

The deeply grooved, hard-hitting track reflects the band’s preferred method of addressing social issues from the ground up. Last July, Prophets Of Rage performed a surprise show on a Skid Row rooftop in downtown L.A., raising awareness of the homelessness issue in the heart of one of the country’s largest dispossessed populations. The group took their message of activism and grassroots change to 35 cities last summer during their Make America Rage Again Tour, with a portion of proceeds from each show benefitting local homelessness charities.

“’Living On The 110’ opens the eyes of those that don't see the ever growing problems of the poverty stricken,” stated B-Real.

“’Living On The 110’ is a song that speaks to the issue of homelessness,” added Tom Morello. “The 110 is a freeway in Los Angeles and living beneath it are thousands of homeless people. Bentleys and Rolls Royces roaring by are literally driving on top of the poor and their makeshift homes, a picture perfect analogy for the grotesque economic inequality that plagues our times.”

Prophets Of Rage tracklisting:

“Radical Eyes”

“Unfuck The World”

“Legalize Me”

“Living On The 110”

“The Counteroffensive”

“Hail To The Chief”

“Take Me Higher”

“Strength In Numbers”

“Fired A Shot”

“Who Owns Who”

“Hands Up”

“Smashit”

“Living On The 110” video:

Prophets Of Rage came together during 2016’s tumultuous election to combat the coming storm, wherever it may lead. Following last summer’s inaugural tour, the group knew it could evolve from protest performance art with a tactical mission, to a stand-alone entity with creative ideas all its own. Holed up with longtime Rage collaborator, producer Brendan O’Brien, the band fused the diverse styles, sonic firepower and hard-hitting social consciousness of their previous work, into an inventive and compelling new musical statement, completing the album’s twelve tracks in just over a month of recording.

At its core, Prophets Of Rage functions not only on a love of music, but a deep belief in its power as a tool, and a weapon. Woven into the band’s DNA are influences as varied as The Clash, KRS-One, and Johnny Cash, as well as the undeniable ideals and aesthetics of its predecessors: Public Enemy’s frenzied, racing textures, Rage’s jaw-melting riffs, Cypress Hill’s manically playful party energy.

“The music is the passport to the world,” Chuck D says, describing the unique bond the group shares. “It’s not always a given to have members who want to go where few have gone.”

Tour dates:

September

16 - 93X:Twenty - Canterbury Park, Shakopee, MN

17 - Riot Fest - Douglas Park, Chicago, IL

October

1 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

15 - Houston Open Air - Houston, TX

27-29 - Voodoo Music + Arts Experience - New Orleans, LA

November

4 - Ozzfest - San Bernardino, CA

More dates to be announced soon.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)