PROPHETS OF RAGE Release Mashup Of Unreleased Tracks

As this historic and volatile election approaches in the United States, Prophets Of Rage want to remind people of the importance of exercising their right to vote. The revolutionary musicians Prophets Of Rage: Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk, Chuck D, B-Real and DJ Lord, released a mash up today of three new unreleased tracks and their latest release, Heart Afire, into a brand new video. Named after the famous Malcolm X speech, “The Ballot or the Bullet,” the video is aimed squarely at turning out voters to next week’s midterm elections.

As the group states in the music video, “There are people trying to keep many of us from being able to vote. Don’t squander the rights we’ve fought so hard to get. Agitate, organize, resist and rebel before, during and after Election Day. In the words of Malcolm X, ‘it’s got to be the ballot or the bullet.’” Additionally, it provides reminders and resources linking people to check ID requirements in their state, since new laws and policies threaten to disenfranchise large numbers of Native American and Black voters in North Dakota and Georgia, but activists are resolute in the battle for the ballot.

Prophets Of Rage, who remain hard at work on their next album, are nonetheless focused on the matter at hand, and with this powerful new video, are strongly encouraging their fans to be heard, to be counted, to vote.