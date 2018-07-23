PROPHETS OF RAGE Release "Who Owns Who" Music Video

Prophets Of Rage (Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk, Chuck D, B-Real and DJ Lord) have released a video for “Who Owns Who”, a track from their self-titled debut album, out now via Fantasy Records.

Says the band: "'Who Owns Who' music video was created by VA • the Artist who runs his own charity, V For A Cause. V For A Cause aims to help underprivileged children by raising money for various causes through art. All the money for this video is being donated to this charity. Through art, Vasilis has managed to help children in need."

Prophets Of Rage came together during 2016’s tumultuous election to combat the coming storm, wherever it may lead. Following last summer’s inaugural tour, the group knew it could evolve from protest performance art with a tactical mission, to a stand-alone entity with creative ideas all its own. Holed up with longtime Rage collaborator, producer Brendan O’Brien, the band fused the diverse styles, sonic firepower and hard-hitting social consciousness of their previous work, into an inventive and compelling new musical statement, completing the album’s twelve tracks in just over a month of recording.

At its core, Prophets Of Rage functions not only on a love of music, but a deep belief in its power as a tool, and a weapon. Woven into the band’s DNA are influences as varied as The Clash, KRS-One, and Johnny Cash, as well as the undeniable ideals and aesthetics of its predecessors: Public Enemy’s frenzied, racing textures, Rage’s jaw-melting riffs, Cypress Hill’s manically playful party energy.

“The music is the passport to the world,” Chuck D says, describing the unique bond the group shares. “It’s not always a given to have members who want to go where few have gone.”

Prophets Of Rage tracklisting:

“Radical Eyes”

“Unfuck The World”

“Legalize Me”

“Living On The 110”

“The Counteroffensive”

“Hail To The Chief”

“Take Me Higher”

“Strength In Numbers”

“Fired A Shot”

“Who Owns Who”

“Hands Up”

“Smashit”

“Hands Up” video:

“Hail To The Chief” video:

“Radical Eyes” video:

“Living On The 110” video: