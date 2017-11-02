PROPHETS OF RAGE - Video Preview Of AT&T Audience Network Concert Special

Tune in Friday, November 3rd to watch the broadcast premiere of the concert special Prophets Of Rage on The AT&T Audience Network via DirectTV Ch 239, AT&T U-verse Ch 1114 and on-demand through DirectTV Now. Airing at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT the one-hour event titled Prophets Of Rage features a full, live concert shot on location at six major rock festivals around the world including: Festival Vive Latino in Mexico, Hellfest in France, Maximus in Argentina, Festi'neuch in Switzerland, Open'er in Poland, and Louder Than Life in The USA.

Watch as the group tears through an explosive set comprised of new songs and fan favorites including; "Prophets Of Rage", "Unfuck The World", "Testify", "Living On The 110", "Jump Around / Sleep Now In The Fire / Cochise", "Fight The Power", "How I Can Just Kill A Man", and "Killing In The Name." Later on, the show includes a behind-the-scenes interview where B-Real, Tim Commerford, Tom Morello and series host Ted Stryker delve into their motivations for creating the music.

A trailer and brief interview clip can be seen below.

Catch Prophets Of Rage on tour in the following cities:

November

4 - San Bernardino, CA - Ozzfest

10 - Paris, France - Le Zenith Paris

13 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Forum Kentich Town

15 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

16 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

“Radical Eyes” video:

“Living On The 110” video:

“Unfuck The World” video: