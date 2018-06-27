PROTEST THE HERO Join COHEED AND CAMBRIA As Direct Support On Canadian Tour

Protest the Hero have announced they will join Coheed And Cambria as direct support on The Unheavenly Tour this fall. The tour kicks off in Vancouver on September 12th hitting eight major market dates across Canada and wraps in Québec City on September 22nd.

Tickets for the shows are on sale as of Friday, June 29th at 10 AM, ET via here.

Dates:

September

12 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

14 - Edmonton, AB - Shaw Conference Center

15 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

16 - Saskatoon, SK - O'Brian's Event Centre

18 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts

20 - Toronto, ON - Rebel Complex

21 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

22 - Québec, QC - L'Impérial Bell

(Photo - Chris Preyser)