PROTEST THE HERO Join COHEED AND CAMBRIA As Direct Support On Canadian Tour

June 27, 2018, 37 minutes ago

Protest the Hero have announced they will join Coheed And Cambria as direct support on The Unheavenly Tour this fall. The tour kicks off in Vancouver on September 12th hitting eight major market dates across Canada and wraps in Québec City on September 22nd.

Tickets for the shows are on sale as of Friday, June 29th at 10 AM, ET via here.

Dates:

September
12 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
14 - Edmonton, AB - Shaw Conference Center
15 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
16 - Saskatoon, SK - O'Brian's Event Centre
18 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts
20 - Toronto, ON - Rebel Complex
21 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
22 - Québec, QC - L'Impérial Bell

(Photo - Chris Preyser)



