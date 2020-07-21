PROTEST THE HERO Release "The Migrant Mother" Drum Playthrough Video

Protest The Hero recently released their new album, Palimpsest. Watch a drum playthrough video for the album opener, "The Migrant Mother", below:

Order Palimpsest here. The album features 10 new tracks and is the first music from the band since Pacific Myth in 2016.

Tracklisting:

"The Migrant Mother"
"The Canary"
"From The Sky"
"All Hands"
"The Fireside"
"Soliloquy"
"Reverie"
"Little Snakes"
"Gardenias"
"Rivet"

"The Fireside":

"From The Sky" video:

"The Canary" video:



