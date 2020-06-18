PROTEST THE HERO Streaming New Song "The Fireside"; Palimpsest Album Out Now

Protest The Hero have released their new album, Palimpsest, and are streaming the track "The Fireside", which can be heard below.

The album's release was bumped up to today, to respect and honour Juneteenth on Friday, June 19.

In a collective statement from the band, they explained, “Many months ago, when we set the date of our record release, we decided on the date of June 19. When we realized our scheduled release day coincides with Juneteenth, we didn't feel right about celebrating our album when we should be observing the holiday. Recently we have been doing our best to look inward and acknowledge our prejudice and privilege. In doing so, we must recognize the importance of Juneteenth, and we don't want to detract from it in any way. Palimpsest will now be released on Thursday, June 18.”

Order Palimpsest here. The album features 10 new tracks and is the first music from the band since Pacific Myth in 2016.

Tracklisting:

"The Migrant Mother"

"The Canary"

"From The Sky"

"All Hands"

"The Fireside"

"Soliloquy"

"Reverie"

"Little Snakes"

"Gardenias"

"Rivet"

"The Fireside":

"From The Sky" video:

"The Canary" video:

(Photo - Wyatt Clough)