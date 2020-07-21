PSSR Featuring GUNS N’ ROSES Drummer FRANK FERRER Release New Single "Last Time"; Audio

"Last Time" is the brand new, full-forced, rock ‘n’ party song from New York’s PSSR, released worldwide via Golden Robot Records.

Says the band: “When was the last time you had a good time? For some it could have been yesterday. For others it may seem like forever... Hopefully for all of you the answer will be, right now when you hear 'Last Time'."

"Last Time" is an all-out party song, with a strut totally exuding the energy of the NYC rock club scene. Stream/buy the single here, and listen below:

PSSR are fronted by the charismatic Eric J, on vocals and guitar, featuring superstar Guns N’ Roses drummer Frank “Thunderchucker” Ferrer, steady rocking bassist Brett Bass (Greg Allman), and all tied up by journeyman lead guitarist/producer Rob Bailey (everyone from Delta Goodrem to David Johansen) and are true to the tradition of what NYC rock is all about.

PSSR previously unleashed two singles "Busted" and "Push". "Busted" features Ferrer’s Guns N’ Roses bandmate Richard Fortus on guitar and introduces the band with tough defiant lyrics and vocals over a gritty NYC rock backdrop. Watch the official video below.

"Push" is also a track that encompasses what we all love about rock ‘n’ roll. Crunchy guitars, addictive hooks and of course, that New York City swagger.

Stream/buy "Push" and "Busted".