November 1, 2017, 13 minutes ago

PSY:CODE Release Official Lyric Video For “Iskolde Øjne (Cold Dead Eyes)”

Copenhagen-based modern hardcore group, Psy:Code, have released an official lyric video for “Iskolde Øjne (Cold Dead Eyes)”, a track from their new album MØRKE, out now via Pavement Entertainment.

Complete with lyrics sung in Danish, the new video can be seen below:

Psy:code is a band driven by a desire to reach beyond its own boundaries. The band's first two releases, Delusion and Cause and Neglect, were met with critical acclaim by critics worldwide. The praise was not met with complacency and Psy:code set the bar higher when writing their third album. MØRKE is a natural progression, but remains grounded in the roots planted by its predecessors.

