PSY:CODE Release “Paralyzed” Official Video

Copenhagen-based modern hardcore group Psy:Code have released the official video for "Paralyzed," a track from new album MØRKE.

The band issued the following statement about the video: "We've chosen not to appear in this video, but to keep focus on the emotions that fit the song perfectly. With this amount of videos, it is important for us that they are very different. The video is made from the short film 'Unwind' which has been cut to pieces, and assembled to fit the track. The song is about a dear friend who we almost lost due to a critical surgery. We hope you enjoy this short emotional ride."

Psy:code is a band driven by a desire to reach beyond its own boundaries. The band's first two releases, Delusion and Cause and Neglect, were met with critical acclaim by critics worldwide. The praise was not met with complacency and Psy:code set the bar higher when writing their third album.