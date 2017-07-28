PSY:CODE To Release MØRKE Album In August; Track Streaming

Copenhagen-based modern hardcore group Psy:code has teamed with Pavement Entertainment for the release of MØRKE. A 360o video of album track “Loosen The Tight” is streaming below. MØRKE will be out August 4th.

Psy:code is a band driven by a desire to reach beyond its own boundaries.

The band's first two releases, Delusion and Cause and Neglect, were met with critical acclaim by critics worldwide. The praise was not met with complacency and Psy:code set the bar higher when writing their third album.

MØRKE is a natural progression, but remains grounded in the roots planted by its predecessors.



Over the years Psy:code has supported several major acts, including Slayer, Mastodon, Amon Amarth, Trivium, Gorefest, Illdisposed and Artillery. The band has toured extensively in their native Denmark and throughout Europe.

Psy:code has a series of videos planned in the months following the release of MØRKE. Tour dates in support of the album will be announced soon.