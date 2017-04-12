PSYCHEDELIC WITCHCRAFT Sign Multi-Album Deal With Listenable Records

Psychedelic Witchcraft have just signed a multi album deal with Listenable Records.

Reminiscent of the obscure side of the Italian music scene long ago led by Goblin and the world of haunting soundscapes of Ennio Morricone, Florence’s Psychedelic Witchcraft formed in 2015 led by Italian singer Virginia Monti as a the main songwriter. The band has been honing their instruments on the ancient gods of doom and blues such as Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, Jefferson Airplane, Free among others, musically mixing blues/hard rock with an in depth occult lyrical imagery.

Psychedelic Witchcraft have been an efficiently productive band since inception and have benefited from an impressive rise and media attention within their short career so far. The band is now gearing up to record their new album this spring for a release in fall 2017.