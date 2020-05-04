Psycho Las Vegas 2020 Featuring DANZIG, MERCYFUL FATE, EMPEROR, DOWN, And Many More Cancelled, Rescheduled To 2021

Psycho Las Vegas was supposed to take over the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada from August 14 - 16, 2020. Danzig, Mercyful Fate, and Emperor were the three headliners. Sadly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Psycho Las Vegas 2020 has officially been cancelled.

However, a statement from festival organizers reads: "Psycho Las Vegas has been rescheduled to August 20th - 22nd, 2021. Psycho Swim has been rescheduled to August 19th, 2021. If you already purchased a pass for either event and want to attend in 2021, there is nothing you need to do – your passes will automatically be valid for the new dates."

"Once our updated lineup is announced, refunds will be made available for 30 days for all ticket types and tiers. Please be patient, as we are working diligently to return as much of the same lineup as possible. This is not an easy task, but we will have something for you in the next few weeks at the latest. Check back here once the lineup is announced for detailed instructions on how to request a refund."

For further details, visit vivapsycho.com.