PSYCHOPUNCH - Official Video For New Single "Down In Flames" Released

Psychopunch have released their new single, "Down In Flames". Check out the official video below.

Psychopunch will release a special edition of their debut album, We Are Just As Welcome As Holy Water In Satan's Drink, on March 22nd celebrating its 20th anniversary. They recently issued the official video for the single "Stranded", featured on the album. The video includes cameos from pin-up/vintage models Clare von Stitch and Leila Lipstique.

The band has now released a behind-the-scenes clip from the video shoot. Check it out below.

We Are Just As Welcome As Holy Water In Satan's Drink (20th Anniversary Special Edition) is available as 2CD Digipak, limited edition vinyl LP, stream and download, and will be released on March 22nd via Massacre Records. You can pre-order it here.

Tracklisting:

CD Digipak

"Down In Flames"

"Straightjacket Hell"

"Goin' Crazy"

"Good For Nothing At All"

"Stranded"

"Dear Life: Sweet Nothing"

"Goodbye Suckerville"

"W.A.J.A.W.A.H.W.I.S.D."

"Cold Heart Disaster"

"Back For Good"

Bonus CD

"Worth The Pain" (Remastered Demo)

"Good For Nothing At All" (Remastered Demo)

"Dying On My Own" (Remastered Demo)

"I Can't Stand Lucy" (Remastered Demo)

"Pleasure Kill" (Remastered Demo)

"I'll Be A Fool If I Let You Walk Away" (Remastered Demo)

"Loser In The End" (Remastered Demo)

"Stranded" (Re-recorded)

"Dying On My Own" (Re-recorded)

"Make Up Your Mind" (Re-recorded)

"Back In The Days" (Re-recorded)

