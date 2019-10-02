PSYCHOPUNCH Release Official Video For New Single "I Don't Need A Broken Heart"

Swedish punk n' rollers Psychopunch are gearing up for the release of their new album, Greetings From Suckerville, on October 18th via Massacre Records! The new single, "I Don't Need A Broken Heart", is currently available for streaming on a platform of your choice. The official video for the song starring pin-up model and burlesque performer Zoe Scarlett can be viewed below.

Greetings From Suckerville can be pre-ordered here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Shut Your Fucking Mouth"

"I'll Be Home Tonight"

"Darling, Take All Of Me"

"Love"

"Scream Your Little Heart Out"

"Crash Landing"

"Liar"

"I Don't Need A Broken Heart"

"City's On Fire"

"Let's Do It Again"

"Tell Me Everything"

"Over You"

"Raise Your Glass"

"Shut Your Fucking Mouth" lyric video: