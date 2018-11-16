PSYCHOPUNCH Sign With Massacre Records; New Album Due In 2019

The original Scandinavian Superdudes in Psychopunch have signed with Massacre Records and will release a new album next year. The band is still celebrating its 20th anniversary and has an impressive discography to offer so far.

If you're familiar with Psychopunch, you already know that they always stay true to themselves and happily keep producing fantastic, rocking sing-along tunes with catchy melodies and gritty guitars - without losing sight of musical evolution, and without being afraid of new and sometimes unusual influences.

Watch for updates on the official Psychopunch Facebook page here.