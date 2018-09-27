PSYCHOSTICK Announce The Socks, Sandals & PJ Pants Tour With DOWNTOWN BROWN, DANIMAL CANNON

The kings of comedy rock Psychostick are hitting the road this coming October and November for The Socks, Sandals & PJ Pants Tour with Downtown Brown and Danimal Cannon (dates listed below) in support of their new album, Do.

Tour dates:

October

24 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar *

25 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge *

26 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

27 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

30 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

31 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

November

1 - Portland, OR - Paris Theatre

2 - Placerville, CA - PJ's Roadhouse #

3 - Cupertino, CA - The X Bar #

4 - Fullerton, CA - The Slide Bar #

6 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery #

7 - San Diego - Brick By Brick #

8 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red #

12 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock *#

* Does not include Downtown Brown

# Does not include Danimal Cannon

Do is available on CD and download exclusively here, and is also available on iTunes and Spotify.

Tracklisting:

"We Are a Band"

"You Can (Maybe) Do It"

"Tuesday"

"Adulting"

"From The Heart"

"Do"

"Got_no_breaks_demo.Wav"

"Introvert Party Time"

"Thinkin' With Yer Dick"

"Uncle Material"

"Bacon, Egg, & Cheese On Toast with Sriracha"

"Uhhhnngg"

"Stream Stutter"

"Got_no_breaks_mix_ver3.Wav"

"Socks & Sandals (Pajama Pants)"

"Keys"

"Gurrrrrr"

"Moving Day"

"Rent In Peace"

"Got_no_brakes_finalmix03_final07.Wav"

"Outtakes Episode V: Outtakes Strike Back"

"FLOP"

"Do" video:

"You Can (Maybe) Do It!" lyric video:

"Adulting" video:





"From The Heart" video: