PSYCHOSTICK Announce The Socks, Sandals & PJ Pants Tour With DOWNTOWN BROWN, DANIMAL CANNON
September 27, 2018, 2 hours ago
The kings of comedy rock Psychostick are hitting the road this coming October and November for The Socks, Sandals & PJ Pants Tour with Downtown Brown and Danimal Cannon (dates listed below) in support of their new album, Do.
Tour dates:
October
24 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar *
25 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge *
26 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
27 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater
28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
30 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
31 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
November
1 - Portland, OR - Paris Theatre
2 - Placerville, CA - PJ's Roadhouse #
3 - Cupertino, CA - The X Bar #
4 - Fullerton, CA - The Slide Bar #
6 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery #
7 - San Diego - Brick By Brick #
8 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red #
12 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock *#
* Does not include Downtown Brown
# Does not include Danimal Cannon
Do is available on CD and download exclusively here, and is also available on iTunes and Spotify.
Tracklisting:
"We Are a Band"
"You Can (Maybe) Do It"
"Tuesday"
"Adulting"
"From The Heart"
"Do"
"Got_no_breaks_demo.Wav"
"Introvert Party Time"
"Thinkin' With Yer Dick"
"Uncle Material"
"Bacon, Egg, & Cheese On Toast with Sriracha"
"Uhhhnngg"
"Stream Stutter"
"Got_no_breaks_mix_ver3.Wav"
"Socks & Sandals (Pajama Pants)"
"Keys"
"Gurrrrrr"
"Moving Day"
"Rent In Peace"
"Got_no_brakes_finalmix03_final07.Wav"
"Outtakes Episode V: Outtakes Strike Back"
"FLOP"
"Do" video:
"You Can (Maybe) Do It!" lyric video:
"Adulting" video:
"From The Heart" video: