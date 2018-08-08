PSYCHOSTICK – Do Hits Billboard Charts

Surprising fans with their new album Do during their live webcast on Twitch on July 24th, the kings of comedy rock Psychostick are excited to comment on its #1 debut on Billboard's Comedy Albums chart along with ranking at #14 for Hard Rock Album, #39 for Rock Album, #39 for Independent Albums and #9 for Heatseekers Albums for the week of August 11th.

"DOWN WITH PRE-ORDERS! The simplicity of the surprise release was refreshing. We make album. We enjoy making album. We put out album. Fans enjoy album. DONE. Now let's order a pizza or something, studio sleep deprivation makes me hungry."

Do is available on CD and download exclusively here, and is also available on iTunes and Spotify.

Tracklisting:

"We Are a Band"

"You Can (Maybe) Do It"

"Tuesday"

"Adulting"

"From The Heart"

"Do"

"Got_no_breaks_demo.Wav"

"Introvert Party Time"

"Thinkin' With Yer Dick"

"Uncle Material"

"Bacon, Egg, & Cheese On Toast with Sriracha"

"Uhhhnngg"

"Stream Stutter"

"Got_no_breaks_mix_ver3.Wav"

"Socks & Sandals (Pajama Pants)"

"Keys"

"Gurrrrrr"

"Moving Day"

"Rent In Peace"

"Got_no_brakes_finalmix03_final07.Wav"

"Outtakes Episode V: Outtakes Strike Back"

"FLOP"

"Do" video:

"You Can (Maybe) Do It!" lyric video:

"Adulting" video:





"From The Heart" video:

The band are coming to a town near you in Canada and US for The Very Serious Business Tour with support from Texas electro-metallers Urizen for the first half of August followed by dates supporting Mushroomhead on their Summer Of Screams Tour for the second half of the month. All dates listed below. For more info and tour dates, head to Psychostick.com.