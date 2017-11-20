PSYCHOSTICK Posts SLIPKNOT Thanksgiving Parody Video "Give Thanks Or Die"

The kings of comedy rock, Psychostick are known for mastering the metal cover with a long list of videos that includes tracks like: "N.O.E.L." (System Of A Down "B.Y.O.B." Xmas Parody Song), "Oh Tannenbaum" (Rammstein style Xmas Parody Song), "Numbers - I Can Only Count To Four" (Drowning Pool "Bodies" Parody), Megaman (Heart "Magic Man" Parody) plus Kenny Loggins' "Danger Zone" and the Reading Rainbow theme song.

And now... just in time for American Thanksgiving, Psychostick have a new holiday cover to share with fans. "Give Thanks Or Die", a parody of Slipknot's "Get This", which appears as a B-side from the band's 1999 self-titled album.

Psychostick are currently on their The Veloci-Turkey-Saurus Rex Tour presented by Zildjian with Arsonists Get All The Girls, Kissing Candice and Raven Black. While the band is on the road to share new and familiar material, they have also posted a video for their single "Adulting", which will be one of many new tracks planned on their forthcoming album set for release in 2018, to follow their 2014 break out Revenge Of The Vengeance.

(Band Photo: Colt Coan​)