PSYCHOSTICK Reveal “Socks & Sandals (Pajama Pants)” Video

The kings of comedy rock Psychostick are hitting the road this coming October and November for The Socks, Sandals & PJ Pants Tour with Downtown Brown and Danimal Cannon (dates listed below) in support of their new album DO. But before they hit the road, they want fans to know the comfort of Socks, Sandals and Pajama Pants with their new music video.

"Being the cutting-edge connoisseurs of fashion that we are, we decided to theme our fall tour after our new music video and undeniable style, ‘Socks, Sandals, and PJ Pants’. We encourage all to come to the show in comfort, and forget about overrated things like ‘dignity’ and ‘self-respect’. And we want to see a pajama pants pit." says guitarist Josh 'The J" Key.

Vocalist Rob Kersey is also challenging fans to come to all the Psychostick shows dressed in Pajamas! and take tons of pictures with the hashtag #SSPJ:

Dates:

October

24 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar *

25 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge *

26 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

27 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

30 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

31 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

November

1 - Portland, OR - Paris Theatre

2 - Placerville, CA - PJ's Roadhouse #

3 - Cupertino, CA - The X Bar #

4 - Fullerton, CA - The Slide Bar #

6 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery #

7 - San Diego - Brick By Brick #

8 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red #

12 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock *#

* Does not include Downtown Brown

# Does not include Danimal Cannon

Do is available on CD and download exclusively here, and is also available on iTunes and Spotify.

"Do" video:

"You Can (Maybe) Do It!" lyric video:

"Adulting" video:





"From The Heart" video: