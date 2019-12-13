PSYCHOTIC WALTZ Launches New Song “Devils And Angels”

US progressive metal pioneers and innovators Psychotic Waltz return in full original line-up with their fifth studio album and first new music in 23 years. Entitled The God-Shaped Void, the upcoming new album and InsideOutMusic debut will be released on February 14, 2020.

A first new track off The God-Shaped Void is being debuted today. Check out the album’s opening track “Devils And Angels” in a lyric video by Cloud Music Typography below.

Psychotic Waltz commented about “Devils And Angels” as follows: “This was the second song we finished writing for the album, right after ‘The Fallen’. Brian had some chunky riffs to start with, then we all kind of added our own flavor of spices to it, some of which you can really pick up on headphones. It wound up being a lot more epic than we expected!”

The basic tracks for The God-Shaped Void were recorded with engineer Ulrich Wild in the band’s hometown of San Diego, then the rest of the recordings at Studio D in Austria and finally the material was mixed/mastered by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Fates Warning) at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden. Artwork, as seen below, was created by longtime visual partner Travis Smith (Katatonia, Riverside, Nevermore).

The album’s bonus-track “Season Of The Swarm” will be available on the limited Mediabook CD (which comes with expanded booklet and an exclusive logo patch), on the vinyl edition as well as on the digital versions. A standard jewelcase CD edition is available as well.

The vinyl edition of The God-Shaped Void comes as 2LP on 180gr. vinyl with gatefold packaging and with the entire album on CD as bonus in the following versions:

- vinyl, there will also be the following strictly limited coloured editions available:

- Black 2LP + CD: Unlimited

- Lilac 2LP + CD: 200x copies from IOM Webshop

- Transparent Blue 2LP + CD: 200x copies from Nuclear Blast

- Dark Green 2LP + CD: 300x copies from CM Distro

Preorders are live here.

Tracklisting:

“Devils And Angels”

“Stranded”

“Back To Black”

“All The Bad Men”

“The Fallen”

“While The Spiders Spin”

“Pull The String”

“Demystified”

“Season Of The Swarm” (bonus track)

“Sisters Of The Dawn”

“In The Silence”

“Devils And Angels” lyric video:

Lineup (left to right in photo above):

Dan Rock - guitars & keys

Devon Graves - vocals

Ward Evans - bass

Norman Leggio - drums

Brian McAlpin - guitars

(Photo - Axel Jusseit)