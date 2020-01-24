PSYCHOTIC WALTZ Release Music Video For New Single "All The Bad Men"

US progressive metal pioneers and innovators, Psychotic Waltz, return in full original lineup with their fifth studio album and first new music in 23 years. Entitled The God-Shaped Void, the upcoming new album and InsideOutMusic debut will be released on February 14. Check out the song “All The Bad Men” via a video created by Costin Chioreanu / Twight13Media, below.

Guitarist Dan Rock says of the song: “This started out from an old acoustic guitar riff I had back in the ‘90s before we broke up. Oddly, there is no acoustic guitar in it at all! It became the heavy verse riff. This song took a while to find the right notes for the lead and the proper groove for the drums. Early versions of this song make us cringe, so persistence obviously pays off, as it is one of our favorites from the album now.”

Says the band: “For the first video we trusted visual artist Costin Chioreanu to come up with something fittingly dark, dystopian, abstract and trippy. And he really outdid himself! Besides, an animated video is a lot better than looking at a bunch of middle-aged guys rocking out in an empty warehouse.”

The band will be premiering the new album at a listening party at the Burning Beard Brewing Company (785 Vernon Way, El Cajon, CA) on

February 13 at 7:30 PM. Join members of the band to hear the album in its entirety, as well as a raffle for some band goodies. Free entry.

The basic tracks for The God-Shaped Void were recorded with engineer Ulrich Wild in the band’s hometown of San Diego, then the rest of the recordings at Studio D in Austria and finally the material was mixed/mastered by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Fates Warning) at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden. Artwork, as seen below, was created by longtime visual partner Travis Smith (Katatonia, Riverside, Nevermore).

The album’s bonus-track “Season Of The Swarm” will be available on the limited Mediabook CD (which comes with expanded booklet and an exclusive logo patch), on the vinyl edition as well as on the digital versions. A standard jewelcase CD edition is available as well.

The vinyl edition of The God-Shaped Void comes as 2LP on 180gr. vinyl with gatefold packaging and with the entire album on CD as bonus in the following versions:

- vinyl, there will also be the following strictly limited coloured editions available:

- Black 2LP + CD: Unlimited

- Lilac 2LP + CD: 200x copies from IOM Webshop

- Transparent Blue 2LP + CD: 200x copies from Nuclear Blast

- Dark Green 2LP + CD: 300x copies from CM Distro

Pre-orders are live here.

Tracklisting:

“Devils And Angels”

“Stranded”

“Back To Black”

“All The Bad Men”

“The Fallen”

“While The Spiders Spin”

“Pull The String”

“Demystified”

“Season Of The Swarm” (bonus track)

“Sisters Of The Dawn”

“In The Silence”

“Devils And Angels” lyric video:

Lineup (left to right in photo above):

Dan Rock - guitars & keys

Devon Graves - vocals

Ward Evans - bass

Norman Leggio - drums

Brian McAlpin - guitars

(Photo - Axel Jusseit)