PSYCHOTIC WALTZ To Release First New Album In 23 Years Via InsideOutMusic

Legendary US progressive metal band, Psychotic Waltz, have announced their signing to InsideOutMusic for the worldwide release of their first new studio album in 23 years.

The band is now entering the studio with engineer Ulrich Wild and will see Jens Bogren (Opeth, Fates Warning, Arch Enemy, etc.) taking care of mixing duties for the their fifth full-length, to be released early 2020. Re-releases of the entire Psychotic Waltz catalogue will follow through InsideOutMusic as well.

The band comments: “We could not be happier about joining the InsideOutMusic roster! We are very excited to soon be sharing our upcoming 5th album with everyone, and it’s also great that we will be able to make our back-catalog available once again. Thanks to all of the patient fans and to everyone at InsideOut for believing in us and giving us the opportunity to do this right.”

Psychotic Waltz will next be appearing at both the US and European editions of ProgPower festival and have also added a few special club shows in Germany with support by Ghost Ship Octavius to their trip. See all upcoming dates below.

September

4-7 - Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA

October

2 - Berlin, Germany - Badehaus

3 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

4 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

5 - Baarlo, The Netherlands - ProgPower Europe

6 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

Psychotic Waltz reunited with its original lineup in 2010, touring Europe alongside Nevermore and Symphony X on The Power Of Metal Tour. At the same time, Century Media Records reissued the band’s four albums on vinyl individually, as well as the career spanning 6-LP box-set, The Architects Arise: The First Ten Years, which featured the four albums plus some rare demo recordings.

Originally playing together in their core lineup since 1985, Psychotic Waltz 2019 consist of (left to right on photo):

Dan Rock - guitars & keys

Ward Evans - bass

Brian McAlpin - guitars

Devon Graves - vocals

Norman Leggio - drums

(Photo - Thomas Buchta)