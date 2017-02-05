PSYCHOTICA Bassist CHRISTIAN MENSES Details Upcoming Solo Album; Audio Interview

Psychotica bassist, Christian Menses, details his upcoming solo debut on the first episode of The Opium Den podcast hosted by Michael Bilinski of Philadelphia based goth/industrial band Pagan. Menses discusses the albums impressive list of guests which includes Paul Kostabi (White Zombie, Psychotica), Chris Vrenna (Tweaker, Nine Inch Nails) and Bilinski.

Menses is joined by collaborator Sydney Leigh for the chat. Leigh also co wrote, with Menses, the lyrics to the Pagan song “Scarlet Seduction” from their upcoming album Dead Girls, which is being released a track at a time on various streaming services. Menses had worked on Pagan's 2011 album A Season In Hell and became a full member of the band when work began on Dead Girls.

New episodes of The Opium Den podcast will debut weekly on Pagan's official YouTube page.