PSYCLE Release "Changing Tide" Lyric Video

Psycle has released a lyric video for their second single "Changing Tide". The band will release their new album titled Kill The Machine on June 12, 2020.

"For our second single 'Changing Tide', we wanted to show the diversity within the album and offer a glimpse into the journey we hope the album creates. 'Kill The Machine' is raw, unforgiving and pointed where 'Changing Tide' is sweeping, emotional and accepting," says the band.

They add,"'Changing Tide' is about believing in your individuality, accepting the hand that you are dealt and persevering through whatever stands in your way. We asked Nate Compton from Albatross Media to work on the video after the incredible job he did on our video for 'Kill The Machine'. Nate created a video that brings to life the intent and focus of 'Changing Tide', while also building a landscape that you can escape into while listening to the song. 'Changing Tide' as all the songs on the album, was produced / mixed / mastered by Chris Piquette at No Boundaries Studios."

Solid, hard driven, melodic, and strong are just a few words to describe the music of Psycle. This four-piece consisting of vocalist / guitarist Seth Salois, drummer Jay Spyne, bass player / vocalist Mike Kaz and lead guitarist Joe Nicolazzo are ready for whatever is thrown their way. Joining forces in 2016 Psycle has continued to work on one major thing... writing a better song than the last. Psycle released their EP Surfaces in September 2017 and received amazing reviews, winning three awards at the Stone Chrome Radio Awards Show for Breakout Band, Vocalist of the Year and Drummer of the Year. Psycle was the only unsigned act to even be nominated.

The band continued to push their most recent single "Face The Fire" to #1 status on Radio Vegas Rocks for several weeks and even had a second single "The Road I'm On" come in at #2 at the same time. With the success of Surfaces, Psycle began writing their follow up and have been working for the past year and a half crafting each song for its anticipated release. The guys were able to play several amazing shows opening for Bobaflex, Prospect Hill and playing the main stage at the East Providence Heritage Festival. Psycle has just finished recording their full length follow up album titled Kill the Machine with producer Chris Piquette at No Boundaries Studios.

Tracklisting:

“King Without A Throne”

“Kill The Machine”

“The Outsider”

“Changing Tide”

“Vultures At Play”

“Dying To Live”

“Last Chance For The Saints”

“White Flag”

“Kill The Machine”:

For further details, visit Psycle on Facebook.