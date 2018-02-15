PSYCROPTIC Announce Tour Dates; New Album Nears Completion

Tasmanian tech-death masters Psycroptic are lacing the finishing touches on their new album due out this summer on Prosthetic Records.

“We've been hard at work recording the new album over the past 8 months, in our guitarist Joe Haley's Crawl Space studios. We are getting close to completing it, and it’s turning out really cool. I think it’s our best album by far. It sounds like a mix of all our albums, plus some newer and darker sounding elements thrown in. Artwork is complete, and looks insane. We'll unveil that in good time...Because we aren’t the smartest people, we've still been scheduling tours and shows around the recording - we head out today in Australia with Cattle Decapitation, and have New Zealand, more Australian shows, Iceland and North America all coming up in the next few months. But we will get the album finished in the next few weeks....”

Psycroptic will bring their signature live assault across Australia alongside Cattle Decapitation on the Australian Extinction Tour with additional support from Hollow World and Aetherial on select shows.

Following their Australian run, Psycroptic will head over the states to join Aborted, Ingested, Disentomb, Arkaik, Venom Prison, Signs Of The Swarm (select dates), and Vale Of Pnath (select dates) on the Devastation On The Nation tour which kicks off May 25th in Brooklyn, NY at The Kingsland.

All tour dates below. Stay tuned for more album updates.

Australian Extinction:

February

15 - The Basement - Canberra, Australia

16 - Bald Faced Stag - Sydney, Australia

17 - Cambridge Hotel - Newcastle, Australia

18 - Woolly Mammoth - Brisbane, Australia

Devastation On The Nation:

May

25 - The Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY

26 - L'Astral - Montreal, QC

27 - Mavericks/Café Dekcuf - Ottawa, ON

29 - The Foundry - Lakewood, OH

30 - Harpos Concert Theatre - Detroit, MI

31 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

June

1 - The Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

2 - The Roxy Theater - Denver, CO

3 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

5 - Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

6 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA

7 - The Analog Theater - Portland, OR

8 - Cornerstone, Bay Area Death Fest - Berkeley, CA

9 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

10 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

11 - The Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM *

13 - Tomcats West - Fort Worth, TX

14 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

15 - Cine El Rey - McAllen, TX

16 - Walters - Houston, TX

17 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

19 - Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC **

20 - Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC

21 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

22 - Chrome - Waterford, NY

23 - Rex Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

* Ingested, Disentomb, Arkaik, Venom Prison, and Signs of the Swarm only

** Ingested, Disentomb, and Venom Prison only