PSYCROPTIC Launch Guitar Playthrough Video For "As The Kingdom Drowns"

Just ahead of Psycroptic's live assault on the US leg of the As The Kingdom Drowns Tour; the band presents their brand new guitar playthrough for the album's title track, "As The Kingdom Drowns". Watch Psycroptic's Joe Haley and Todd Stern shred in the video below:

On the making of this playthrough, the band comments: “This was a super fun project that came to light on the fly, thanks to the brilliance and spontaneity of Paul McGuire (Obscenery Films). Slick camera work, tight editing, a sinister Psycroptic track from the new record (As The Kingdom Drowns), and some killer scenery; the combination made our eyes bleed (obviously in a good way). Historical and cultural landmarks paired surprisingly well with footage of a couple of rocker dudes demonstrating their style in a way that fans rarely get to see. Pretty cool shit. Enjoy!”

See Psycroptic live on the As The Kingdom Drowns USA Tour with special guests Cannabis Corpse, Gorod, and Micawber.

April

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Gold Sounds

13 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

14 - Cincinnati, OH - Top Cats

15 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

16 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Liquor Lee's Lounge

18 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

19 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

20 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

21 - Salt Lake City UT - Metro Music Hall

23 - Seattle, WA - Club SUR

24 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

25 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

26 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One @ Union

28 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

29 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

May

1 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live!

2 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

3 - Lafayette, LA - The District

4 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

5 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

6 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

7 - Richmond, VA - The Camel

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge