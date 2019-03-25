PSYCROPTIC Launch Guitar Playthrough Video For "As The Kingdom Drowns"
March 25, 2019, an hour ago
Just ahead of Psycroptic's live assault on the US leg of the As The Kingdom Drowns Tour; the band presents their brand new guitar playthrough for the album's title track, "As The Kingdom Drowns". Watch Psycroptic's Joe Haley and Todd Stern shred in the video below:
On the making of this playthrough, the band comments: “This was a super fun project that came to light on the fly, thanks to the brilliance and spontaneity of Paul McGuire (Obscenery Films). Slick camera work, tight editing, a sinister Psycroptic track from the new record (As The Kingdom Drowns), and some killer scenery; the combination made our eyes bleed (obviously in a good way). Historical and cultural landmarks paired surprisingly well with footage of a couple of rocker dudes demonstrating their style in a way that fans rarely get to see. Pretty cool shit. Enjoy!”
See Psycroptic live on the As The Kingdom Drowns USA Tour with special guests Cannabis Corpse, Gorod, and Micawber.
April
12 - Brooklyn, NY - Gold Sounds
13 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
14 - Cincinnati, OH - Top Cats
15 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
16 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Liquor Lee's Lounge
18 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
19 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
20 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre
21 - Salt Lake City UT - Metro Music Hall
23 - Seattle, WA - Club SUR
24 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
25 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
26 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
27 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One @ Union
28 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
29 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
May
1 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live!
2 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
3 - Lafayette, LA - The District
4 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
5 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
6 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
7 - Richmond, VA - The Camel
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge