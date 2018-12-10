PSYCROPTIC Launch Guitar Playthrough Video For "We Were The Keepers"

Tasmanian extreme metal stalwarts, Psycroptic, have released a guitar playthrough video for the title track of the the band's new studio album, As The Kingdom Drowns, out now. Watch the new video below.

Formed by brothers Dave and Joe Haley, Psycroptic have always lived in that very small space between technical and metal. The over the top insanity peaked with their third album, 2006’s Symbols Of Failure. From there the band looked to smooth things out a bit, whether it was with some ambience or industrial elements in 2008’s Ob(Servant) or focusing in on the groove on 2012’s, The Inherited Repression. 2015’s Psycroptic seemed to encompass all that the band had done, so where does one go from there? For the band, it was somewhat easy.

The self-titled album gave the band a new and solid platform to launch off of, making experimentation easier. The hard part was where to go and just how far to take it. Singer, Jason Peppiatt comments, “As always with this band we wanted it to have the distinctive sound of a Psycroptic album but wanted to push ourselves further with adding new elements and having a darker vibe than on previous releases. I think we achieved our goal and this is something we are all very proud of!”

The new album was once again produced by J. Haley and was mixed and mastered by Will Putney. Artwork was handled by Mariusz Lewandowsky.

Tracklisting:

"We Were The Keepers"

"Frozen Gaze"

"Directive"

"Deadlands"

"As The Kingdom Drowns"

"Beyond The Black"

"Upon These Stones"

"Momentum Of The Void"

"You Belong Here, Below"

"Frozen Gaze" video:

"Directive" video:

"We Were The Keepers":

"We Were The Keepers" guitar playthrough: