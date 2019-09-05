PSYCROPTIC Premiere "We Were The Keepers" Video Ahead Of North American Tour
September 5, 2019, 18 minutes ago
Ahead of making the trek over to North America to kick of an extensive tour with Revocation and Voivod, Australia's Psycroptic have premiered a new video for their track "We Were The Keepers".
The track is taken from Psycroptic's 2018 album, As The Kingdom Drowns. Of the video, drummer Dave Haley comments: "We took a few days out on our recent Australian tour to shoot a couple of film clips – the first one being 'We Were The Keepers'. Our longtime friend and collaborator Wilson Bambrick handled everything behind the camera, and things turned out great. We wanted the clip to be an extension of our live show, and he did very well at capturing that."
Catch Psycroptic live at the following shows:
September
12 - Quebec City, QC - La Source*
13 - Montreal, QC - Corona*
14 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
15 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch
16 - Chicago, IL - Metro
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
18 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite
21 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
27 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theater
28 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey
29 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
30 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
October
1 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad
3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live **
4 - Austin, TX - Mohawk **
5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall **
6 - New Orleans, LA - Parish @ House Of Blues
7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade **
9 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
10 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church
11 - Worcester, MA - Palladium / Rock N Shock Festival #
12 - Brooklyn, NY - Bazaar
* - no Voivod
** - plus Municipal Waste, Napalm Death, Sick Of It All, Take Offense
# - with Eluveitie, Ensiferum