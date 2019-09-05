PSYCROPTIC Premiere "We Were The Keepers" Video Ahead Of North American Tour

Ahead of making the trek over to North America to kick of an extensive tour with Revocation and Voivod, Australia's Psycroptic have premiered a new video for their track "We Were The Keepers".

The track is taken from Psycroptic's 2018 album, As The Kingdom Drowns. Of the video, drummer Dave Haley comments: "We took a few days out on our recent Australian tour to shoot a couple of film clips – the first one being 'We Were The Keepers'. Our longtime friend and collaborator Wilson Bambrick handled everything behind the camera, and things turned out great. We wanted the clip to be an extension of our live show, and he did very well at capturing that."

Catch Psycroptic live at the following shows:

September

12 - Quebec City, QC - La Source*

13 - Montreal, QC - Corona*

14 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

15 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

16 - Chicago, IL - Metro

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

18 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

21 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

27 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theater

28 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

29 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

October

1 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad

3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live **

4 - Austin, TX - Mohawk **

5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall **

6 - New Orleans, LA - Parish @ House Of Blues

7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade **

9 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

10 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

11 - Worcester, MA - Palladium / Rock N Shock Festival #

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Bazaar

* - no Voivod

** - plus Municipal Waste, Napalm Death, Sick Of It All, Take Offense

# - with Eluveitie, Ensiferum