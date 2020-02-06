PSYKOTRIBE's The Devil’s Complex Album Due Next Week; Title Track Music Video Streaming

Tampa’s Psykotribe will release their debut LP The Devil’s Complex, in stores and digital outlets February 14 through EMP Label Group. A video for the title track can be found below.

Recorded at Mastersound Studios in Tampa, and Produced by Thom Hazaert and Preston DiCarlo, the album showcases the band’s hard-hitting extreme metal style, as dual vocalists Dana Darkly and Jakob Sin, guitarists Jamez “Madness” Harrison, John Williams, and Chris Lewis, bassist Chad Zielesch, and drummer Adam Zielesch, deftly weave, (or brutally stomp) their way through finely crafted tapestries of black and death metal, classic thrash, and even hard rock, as showcased on the single “End it”, mixed by Max Norman (Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth), and featuring bass by Megadeth’s David Ellefson, which also appeared on the second disc of Ellefson’s Sleeping Giants release.

A longtime underground favourite in and beyond their native Florida, Psykotribe recently completed a European tour in support of The Devil’s Complex supporting Six Feet Under, and a string of US dates with underground thrash favourites master. The band has also shared stages with the likes of Deicide, Dying Fetus, Morbid Angel, The Faceless, Combichrist, Cradle Of Filth, Mushroomhead, Doll Skin, Goatwhore, The Agonist, Soilwork, Doyle, Mortiis, Thy Art is Murder, Origin, and many more.

Tracklisting:

"Live Evil"

"Lord of Death"

"Faceless Killers"

"Devils Complex"

"Left Behind"

"Take Control"

"End It" (Max Version)

"Vengeance"

"Wicked White Lies"

"River Of Knives"

"Devil's Complex" video:

(Photo - Joey Bivo)