PUBLIC IMAGE LTD (PiL) Announce 40th Anniversary Celebration; North American Tour Starts October 9th In New Orleans

In celebration of their 40th Anniversary, John Lydon’s Public Image Ltd (PiL) have announced The Public Image Is Rotten: North American Tour, will kick off in New Orleans on Tuesday, October 9th (see below for all dates). Tickets go on-sale starting Friday, July 13th at 10 AM, local time.

Further Public Image Ltd activity includes the release of The Public Image Is Rotten a career–spanning box set (out July 20th) and a new documentary film of the same name, the latter of which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York and at London’s Raindance Festival. Directed by Tabbert Fiiller and released by Abramorama, the film will make its North American theatrical premiere on Friday, September 14th in New York City at Metrograph with more theatrical dates in October-November to coincide with PiL’s North American fall tour.

The Public Image Is Rotten: North American Tour arrives on the heels of the band’s current headlining UK/Europe tour which has included a number of sold-out shows as well as festival performances and Japanese dates. The group’s worldwide tour in 2016 was regarded by many as the best performances the band have ever played; it followed the release of their 10th studio album What The World Needs Now… (2015) and the critically-acclaimed This Is PiL (2012) which marked the band’s first album in 17 years. What The World Needs Now peaked at #29 in the official UK album charts and picked up fantastic acclaim worldwide from both the press and public. (The album also peaked at #3 in the official UK indie charts and #4 in the official UK vinyl charts). What The World Needs Now… was self-funded by PiL and released on their own label PiL Official via Cargo UK Distribution.

Widely regarded as one of the most innovative and influential bands of all time, PiL’s music and vision earned them 5 UK Top 20 singles and 5 UK Top 20 albums. With a shifting line-up and unique sound, John Lydon guided the band from their debut album First Issue in 1978 through to 1992’s That What Is Not. After a 17-year hiatus, Lydon reactivated PiL in 2009 by taking them back on the road worldwide.

Tour dates:

October

9 - New Orleans, LA - The Civic Theatre

10 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

12 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

13 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

15 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

18 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

19 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

21 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

22 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

24 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre

25 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk

28 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

29 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

31 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

November

1 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

3 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

6 - Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Centre (Top photo - Duncan Bryceland, Band photo - Tomohiro Noritsune)