Public Memorial For Former MALEVOLENT CREATION Singer BRET HOFFMAN To Take Place Wednesday

Kimberly Karan Hoffmann, the widow of former Malevolent Creation singer Bret Hoffmann, has announced that there will be a public memorial at the Clover Club (367 Oliver St) in North Tonawanda, NY tomorrow (July 11th) at 6 PM. More information on the Clover Club can be found here.

Bret Hoffmann (also Down The Drain, Fire For Effect), who sang on Malevolent Creation’s first three landmark albums until he left after 1993's Stillborn, passed away on July 7th at the age of 51 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer.