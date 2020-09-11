PULCHRA MORTE Feat. Current/Former SKELETONWITCH, WOLVHAMMER Members To Release Ex Rosa Ceremonia Full-Length In November; New Track Streaming Now

Death / doom unit Pulchra Morte will release their second full-length, Ex Rosa Ceremonia, November 6th via Transcending Records

With drums recorded to tape in the analog environment of Earth Analog Studios, and guitars, bass, vocals, and cellos captured at New Constellation RPM, the nine-track offering carries on where the band's Divina Autem Et Aniles debut left off conjuring often alarmingly weighty psalms focused on atmosphere, feeling, and flow.

However, where Divina Autem Et Aniles explored the many facets of death, with Ex Rosa Ceremonia the Pulchra Morte collective sought to "pull the veil back a bit and expose more of our collective path and intention," further elaborating, "Ex Rosa Ceremonia conceptually refers to a need for a mental and spiritual renaissance. Looking back throughout history, there have been movements that inspired and created many metaphysical systems and philosophies that, upon deeper inspection, led us forward as a species in many ways, though hidden behind the curtain of magical order and secret society. As the near-sighted corral the blind and the masses happily stab their third eye with a constant diet of blue light among other things, we have arrived at a time that begs deeply for the need of an expanded consciousness. We see masses being led by the governing of robotic suggestions to align with your enemy based on alarmist response-seeking propaganda. A world of experts lacking substance, clamoring for the dopamine endorphin-guzzling pastime that becomes a virtual existence for many. Words like 'influencer' and 'trending' that are spoken instead of vomited, as they should be. The suggestion to 'get in line' or be destroyed through character assassination. The record speaks of the power of unity when like minds join, the strength of a creature like us with nothing to lose when tenacity is put to the test with no alternative conceivable. People have become willingly blind to the power of the human mind when it is quieted and directed, when the bulb of the strobe light effect of media blitz hypnosis is smashed. The power of focus and purpose. And the rose of ceremony."

Ex Rosa Ceremonia was produced, engineered, and mixed by the band's own Jarrett Pritchard at New Constellation, mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Halford, Sepultura) at Maor Appelbaum Mastering, and features cover art by Brian Sheehan, a guest lead from Jay Fernandez (Brutality), guest vocals from Heather Dykstra, and backing vocals provided by dozens of contributors from around the globe.

Tracklisting:

"The Serpents Choir"

"Fires Of Coil"

"Knife Of The Will"

"In The Mourning Light"

"Prince Among Shadows"

"The Archer & The Noose"

"To Suffer (The Way You Do)"

"Locust Humanity"

"Ex Rosa Ceremonia"

Listen to "Ex Rosa Ceremonia" via the audio player below.

Ex Rosa Ceremonia by Pulchra Morte

Physical pre-orders can be placed at this location, or reserve your digital copy by clicking here.

(Photo by: Jeremy Miller)