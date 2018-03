PUREST OF PAIN Featuring DELAIN Members Release "Vessels" Music Video

Dutch melodic death metal band, Purest Of Pain, have released a video for “Vessels featuring Merel Bechtold (Delain, MaYaN, The Gentle Storm/Anneke van Giersbergen), a track from their debut album Solipsist (out now). Watch the clip below.

The album was produced by Merel Bechtold. Mixed by Mantis Audio. Mastered by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Arch Enemy, Soilwork). Merel Bechtold was responsible for the artwork concept and bass player Frank van Leeuwen designed and finalized the cover.

Tracklisting:

"The Pragmatic"

"Truth–seeker"

"Vessels"

"Crown Of Worms"

"Momentum"

"The Sleep Of Reason"

"Tidebreaker"

"Trial & Error"

"Terra Nil"

"Noctambulist"

"E.M.D.R."

"Phantom Limb"

"The Solipsist"

"The End"

"Vessels" video:

"The Solipsist" lyric video:

"Terra Nil":

Lineup:

J.D. Kaye -­ Vocals

Merel Bechtold - Guitars

Michael van Eck - Guitars

Frank van Leeuwen - Bass

Joey de Boer - Drums