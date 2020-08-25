PURPENDICULAR Announce "Sex & Money" Single Feat. Ex-RAINBOW, GOTTHARD Members; Includes Live Version Of "Somebody Done It" Feat. DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE On Drums

Deep Purple tribute act, Purpendicular, are back with a new single featuring Paul Morris and Ernesto Ghezzi as well as a live version of "Somebody Done It" featuring Ian Paice on drums.

The single, "Sex & Money", is the first release from the upcoming new album, which will hit the shops in early 2021. The new track continues the musical path which was defined by the previous two longplayers, This Is The Thing No.1 and Venus To Volcanus: classic rock, inspired by bands like Deep Purple with a modern touch. Straight to the point, but also playful with a catchy groove as well as the charismatic voice of singer Robby Thomas Walsh. In addition, the new song features Paul Morris (ex-Rainbow) and Ernesto Ghezzi (Gotthard) as guest musicians.

Purpendicular is a well established live band playing classic Deep Purple and their own songs, also featuring Ian Paice on drums. So the B-Side of this new single is a Purpendicular song called "Somebody Done It", which was recorded with Ian during a show in Herne back in 2019.

After the single release a lyric video will be published at the end of August and the live video for the B-Side coming up in September.

Currently the band is about to finish the new album and is scheduling a tour to start in a couple of months, which will hopefully bring the band back on stage again.

(Photo - Chris Bogie)