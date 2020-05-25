PURTENANCE Issue "Under The Pyre Of Enlightenment" Lyric Video

Finnish death metallers Purtenance have just released a lyric video for their song "Under The Pyre Of Enlightenment", as a second advance single off their upcoming fourth album Buried Incarnation, which will be released on June 23rd via Xtreem Music on CD, 12" LP and cassette formats.

Purtenance returns to the fore with their fourth album after their 2017 EP Paradox Of Existence, where they recorded as a five-piece. Since then, they have returned to being a quartet with the incorporation of Aabeg Gautam (Dying Out Flame) on bass and vocals.

Buried Incarnation is a nine-cut opus that continues in the traditional style of heavy death metal Purtenance has been known for since their formation in 1989. The cover art was created, once again, by Chris Moyen who has been in charge of every Purtenance album cover since their 1992 debut album, Member Of Immortal Damnation.

Buried Incarnation artwork and tracklisting:

"Into The Arctic Gloom"

"Shrouded Vision Of Afterlife"

"Under The Pyre Of Enlightenment"

"The Malicious Moon"

"Lifeless Profoundity"

"Deathbed Confession"

"Wrapped In Lamentation"

"Dark Womb Of Nothingness"

"Burial Secrecy"

For further details, visit Purtenance on Facebook.