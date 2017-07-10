PURTENANCE - New EP Due In September, First Single Streaming Now

Finnish death metal masters Purtenance are back with a new release. It's a four-song EP entitled Paradox Of Existence, and it's scheduled for international release on September 12th through Xtreem Music.



After returning to a five-piece lineup, Purtenance began to work on new tunes, which were recorded during the first half of 2017, and will now be released as an EP that follows their trademarked heavy old-school Finnish death metal, for which they've been known since their inception in 1989. The cover artwork was once again created by Chris Moyen, who's done every Purtenance sleeve since their debut album, Member Of Immortal Damnation, in 1992.

Tracklisting:

"In The End Only Death Will Remain"

"Vicious Seeds Of Mortality"

"Paradox Of Existence"

"Nekro Orgy"

The first track from the Paradox Of Existence EP, "In The End Only Death Will Remain," can be streamed now via the YouTube clip below.

For further details, visit Purtenance on Facebook.