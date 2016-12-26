PURTENANCE Re-Sign With Xtreem Music

Finnish death metal band Purtenance, whose relationship with Xtreem Music label owner Dave Rotten began in 1991 with the release of their debut 7" EP and later their cult album Member Of Immortal Damnation, have inked a new deal with Xtreem Music for the release of their upcoming recordings.



Purtenance became a five-piece band again in late 2015 and have been playing shows and writing new material for a new mini CD to be recorded in early 2017. The band will also see their 1992 debut album Member Of Immortal Damnation re-issued on CD, LP, and cassette to commemorate the 25th anniversary of this gem.

While the band hasn't been very prolific playing outside of Finland; only one show in Madrid in October 2013, the next one will be at 2017's edition of the Obscene Extreme Fest in July.







