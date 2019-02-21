PUTREFIED CORPSE Debuts "Cordon Bleu Of Her Curvaceous Body" Music Video

Dutch death metallers, Putrefied Corpse, have released a video for "Cordon Bleu Of Her Curvaceous Body", a track from the band's debut album, Left To Rot, out on March 19th via Xtreem Music. Watch the clip below.

Putrefied Corpse was born in 2013, but after going through different stages and changes in its lineup, the band has finally achieved a steady one that includes ex-members of bands like Phlebotomized, Adetar and Death Squad. Throughout the year 2018, the band has been recording their debut album, Left To Rot, which they showed to Xtreem Music, who immediately offered them a deal. The style of Putrefied Corpse is pure death metal the old-school way whose main influences come from bands like Gorefest, Cannibal Corpse, Autopsy, Obituary, and Massacre.

"Intro I"

"Smashed To Pieces"

"Cordon Bleu Of Her Curvaceous Body"

"Embrace Death In Solitude"

"Bloodbath"

"Sociopathic Monstrosity"

"Intro II"

"Obliteration Of Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformation"

"Procreation Of The Rotten Flesh" (feat. Per Boder)

"Necrotopia - Zombie Apocalypse"

"Joyful Repeating Movement"

"Godly Beings" (Obituary cover)

"Cordon Bleu Of Her Curvaceous Body" video:

"Procreation Of The Rotten Flesh":