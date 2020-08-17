PUTRID OFFAL Unleash "Let There Be Rot" Video

Underground, cult, gore-obsessed death grinders, Putrid Offal have just revealed the music video for "Let There Be Rot", from the new album Sicknesses Obsessions, out September 11 via Xenokorp.

In it for nearly three decades, Putrid Offal has always been a one-of-a-kind band among the gore, death / grind scene incorporating Gregorian chants and keyboards into their swarming mass of infected aural virulency, ever since their cult 1991 split with Exulceration and, even though it took them 25 years, their successful 2015 debut, Mature Necropsy proved it once more, soon followed by gigs and festival appearances throughout Europe.

Wheres Mature Necropsy is a rewritten re-recording of all of Putrid Offal's '90s material, their new album Sicknesses Obsessions is all new material. That says a lot about the challenge the band faced, pushing the envelope even further. But the fearless quartet of pathologists had a plan, as some of those new songs like "Let There Be Rot" or "Livor Mortis" are already staples of their setlist ever since they reformed as showcased on the album's "Live at Hellfest" bonus DVD shot in 2017.

Sicknesses Obsessions plunges even deeper into the anatomical inferno, demonstrating Putrid Offal's songwriting versatility. They manage to keep it coherent, while incorporating unusual elements for the genre (female vocals), paying homage to the hard rock scene with winks to AC/DC and Motörhead, yet chanelling it all to create a reeking symphony of putrefying sickness.

Lyrically, they are obsessed. But not with gore for gore's sake; it's a journey into the history of pathology, evoking such historical characters as Andréas Vesalius, charnel houses, and barbers being the first real pathologists because of their cutting skills. Don't forget their fascination for necropsy, like the autopsy report opening the album or "Y Shaped", obviously referring to ribcage splitting. If you expected surgery, be warned, what you're going to face here is a total butchery!

Tracklisting:

"Autopsy"

"Let There Be Rot"

"Dura Mater"

"Necrotic Mutilation"

"Charnel House"

"A Rot’s Caress"

"Glorify Me"

"Livor Mortis"

"Lifeblood Ejected"

"Viscera"

"Palor Mortis"

"Skilled Ritual"

"Barber Butcher"

"Y Shaped"

"Vesalius" [CD] * // Veins [LP] **

"Heaven’s Door"

"Vasectomy" *

* Limited edition DigiPak CD bonus tracks

** Vinyl bonus track

Live At Hellfest DVD:

"Livor Mortis"

"Purulent Cold"

"Let There Be Rot"

"From Plasma To Embalming"

"Repulsive Corpse"

"Necrotic Mutilation"

"Gurgling Prey"

"Rotted Flesh"

"Organic Excavation"

"Suffering"